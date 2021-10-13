BURSARIES ONLY FOR THE VULNERABLE STUDENTS WITH GOOD RESULTS – HH

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has said he did not over-promise during his campaigns and has remained optimistic that he will deliver for the benefit of all Zambians.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has said only students from vulnerable families and with very good results will be a priority when giving out bursaries.

When he was put to task to explain what many Zambians see as backtracking on the free education promise, President Hichilema, during a live programme on Radio Phoenix, only said his government will ensure that there is education for all, but insisted that only students from vulnerable families will be eligible for government support in form of bursaries and not the privileged ones.

He further explained that there is a component of free education in the “education for all” approach which he said will be implemented with positive discrimination.

President Hichilema also said government will prioritize children with better results when giving out bursaries.

Meanwhile, the Head of State maintained that there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption adding that government will recover stolen assets.