EDUCATION IS THE BEST EQUALIZER – HH



Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema says education is the best equalizer.

President Hichilema who met University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) officials yesterday to discuss issues concerning UNZA said his government will ensure equal opportunities for education as a bare minimum for skills development.

“We had a meeting with the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) this morning (yesterday). We discussed matters of reforms with respect to the University of Zambia (UNZA). We had a productive discussion in which we requested that the Dons and my office come up with a work plan that can be put into motion to reform the University,” President Hichilema said in a post on his Facebook page.

“Education is the best equaliser and while in office we will ensure that this is realised because that is a bare minimum in any skills development. Human Capital Development is now an imperative, if our country will move forward.”

He said equal opportunities for all was the UPND’s focus while in office, and “we shall ensure that this comes to fruition.”