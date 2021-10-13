GARY ‘MAZEMBE’ PUTS KASEMPA COUNCIL CHAIR IN HIS PLACE AFTER HE SET UPND CADRES ON STAFF SUSPECTED TO BE PF SYMPATHISERS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The conduct of suspected UPND cadres who harassed Kasempa Town council workers is uncalled for, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo says.

In a letter to Kasempa Council Chairperson Brian Kakonkanya, Mr Nkombo reminded the cadres that President Hakainde Hichilema has cautioned party members against any acts of lawlessness.

“It has come to my attention that you allowed members of the party to harass council management n allegations that some officers are members of the former ruling party. This behavior is uncalled for more so that the Republican President has cautioned us against any acts of lawlessness,” he said.

“If anyone has grievances against public worker, there are right channels that can be followed without taking the law in their own hand.”

The Minister warned Mr Kakonkanya against allowing such acts as it tarnishes the name of the party.