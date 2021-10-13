PROSECUTORS NOT SURE WHAT TO DO WITH MILINGO – SAKWIBA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Oct 2021

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, who had welcomed the opportunity to clear his name in court following his arrest last month on theft and money laundering charges, was unable to start his defence yesterday.

The prosecutors were unavailable at court to start the prosecution process, a scenario that left Mr Milingo’s defence lawyers led by Sakwiba Sikota, of Central Chambers, unimpressed.

Mr Milingo, who was appointed KCM provisional liquidator in May 2019, was arrested last month by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) who accused him of engaging in theft involving K110.4 million and US$250,000 between May 22, 2019 and August 15, 2021 as well as obtaining money by false pretences amounting to US$2.2 million.

Magistrate Makalicha confirmed that he had not had sight of the indictment or court record for Mr Lungu.

“The matter is not before court,” he said. “I am not even aware [about it].”

One of the public prosecutors, Stuyvesant Malambo, informed the court that one of his colleagues handling the case told him that the State was ready.

“It’s a pity, it appears the State does not know what to do,” Mr Sikota said. “We will follow them up, it’s unfair on the part of the accused.”

– Zambia Daily Mail