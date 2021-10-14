3 ILLEGAL MINERS DIE AT KANSENSELI GOLD MINE



Mwinilunga ~ Thur, 14 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three people have died at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga District of Northwestern province after the mine collapsed and buried them alive.

This unfortunate incident happened today afternoon as the residents were digging gold.

One person has been left with a broken leg and is currently admitted in the Mwinilunga District Hospital for treatment.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe who at the time of the accident was paying a courtesy call on Chief Chibwika in whose chiefdom the mine is situated has expressed sadness at the turn of events.

Mr. Kabuswe says there is urgent need to find means and ways of how to make people legally benefit from the mineral resource.