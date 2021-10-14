HH DIRECTS POLICE TO FIRMLY DEAL WITH UNRULY UPND CADRES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 14 Oct 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the police to deal firmly with suspected UPND cadres who may be found harassing members of the opposition PF.
During his interview on Radio Phoenix yesterday where he interacted with citizens, Mr. Hichilema has no UPND member must kill other citizens simply because they belong to the ruling party and that those found wanting will be dealt with by the law of the land.
He said government respects the rule of law and therefore hooliganism must be brought to an end.
Mr. Hichilema has reminded those that may have committed crimes such as murder that the law will catch up with them..
On Monday, some UPND Cadres stormed and closed a Debonairs Pizza outlet in Choma on grounds that the owners did not display the portrait of President Hichilema.
2 Comments
SLEEPYJOE
Thank you your Excellency for your directives to the Police to deal firmly with these morons that do not understand that Zambia belongs to all Zambians and that HH belongs to all Zambians now despite people belonging to different Political affiliations which is a God given right. We had these same morons when PF was in govt and they thought it was wrong for others to belong to the opposition. To me they are sick people who need help. Right now all they are achieving is tarnish the name of the current Govt.
Razor
Police also they are behind. Why wait for presidential directive when you have been told from the word go that you are free to do your duty no matter who the culprits are. Those cadres should have been arrested the same day and by now they should have even paid fines or jailed.