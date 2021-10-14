HH DIRECTS POLICE TO FIRMLY DEAL WITH UNRULY UPND CADRES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 14 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the police to deal firmly with suspected UPND cadres who may be found harassing members of the opposition PF.

During his interview on Radio Phoenix yesterday where he interacted with citizens, Mr. Hichilema has no UPND member must kill other citizens simply because they belong to the ruling party and that those found wanting will be dealt with by the law of the land.

He said government respects the rule of law and therefore hooliganism must be brought to an end.

Mr. Hichilema has reminded those that may have committed crimes such as murder that the law will catch up with them..

On Monday, some UPND Cadres stormed and closed a Debonairs Pizza outlet in Choma on grounds that the owners did not display the portrait of President Hichilema.