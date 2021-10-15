HH APPOINTS SILUMESI MUCHULA AS INTERIM ACC DG

Lusaka ~ Fri, 15 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect appointed Silumesi Muchula as acting Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General.

In a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya today, the Head of State said Muchula’s appointment is for administrative convenience pending the appointment of a substantive Director General.

The appointment comes following the resignation of Zacharia Kapetwa as the ACC Substantive Director General and the expiry of the contract of Deputy Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo.

The President has also dissolved the ACC Board with immediate effect.

He said the changes are aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient operations of the ACC while the consultative process on strengthening it as key oversight institution is ongoing.