HPCZ SHUTS ILLEGAL MAMOS MEDICAL CENTRE IN KAZUNGULA

Kazungula ~ Fri, 15 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has shut down Mamos Royal Medical Centre in Kazungula District, Southern Province for illegally providing healthcare services to unsuspecting citizens.

Mamos Royal Medical Centre, not registered with HPCZ, was operated by a Clinical Officer named Louise Jere who has allegedly been holding out as a Specialist Doctor.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda said the practicing certificate of the clinical officer had even expired in 2019.

“Recently upon receiving information that the Clinical Officer had been operating the illegal health facility, a combined team comprising HPCZ, Zambia Police and Medical Doctors from Livingstone Central Hospital conducted an inspection at the said Medical Centre in Kazungula District where it was further discovered that the health practitioner’s Annual Practicing Certificate as a Clinical Officer General, had, in fact, expired in 2019,” Mr Musonda said.

“The Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 of the Laws of Zambia under Sections 15 and 18 prohibit any health practitioner from practicing without a valid Practicing Certificate. Louise Jere has since been charged and arrested for contravening provisions of the Health Professions Act. He is currently on police bond and shall appear in court soon.”

He has alerted the public not to engage in any health care services from the firm.

“HPCZ would like to alert members of the public to refrain from engaging Louise Jere or seeking healthcare services from Mamos Royal Medical Centre as patient-safety cannot be guaranteed,” Mr Musonda.