NEW HERITAGE PARTY CRIES FOR PROTECTION OF OPPOSITION MEMBERS FROM VIOLENT UPND SUPPORTERS



Lusaka ~ Fri, 15 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

New Heritage Party has asked Government to start protecting members of the opposition parties from the ruling UPND cadres.

Heritage Party vice president Samuel Kasankha said that UPND supporters have a tendency of suppressing the views of those who are perceived not to be part of their party.

He said people should not be divided by the trend of 1.8 million and the 2.8 million voters.

“We note with great concern the growing tendency by UPND supporters to try and suppress the views of those who are perceived to not be part of their party. Sadly, the trend is now to refer to the number that voted for former president Edgar Lungu as the 1.8 million, while the ruling party supporters call themselves the 2.8 million,” he said.

“The force with which contrary views are confronted especially on social media but we are aware even in other interactions, is repressive just as they contradict everybody’s right to freedom of association as well as freedom of expression. No single group of Zambians, even by virtue of having won an election has the right to suppress the freedoms of others, including those they know had identified with the PF regime. These rights are secured for all people by provisions in the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. A case in point, though many others abound, is the cyber bullying of performing artist Slap Dee by the so called 2.8 million. We wish to point out that the government that was ushered into office by virtue of that 2.8 million of voters is now a government for All Zambians including the 1.8 million who voted for Lungu and the few other thousands who sided with other candidates.”

The opposition leader said it should be quickly realised that a majority 14 million Zambians voted neither with the 2.8 nor the 1.8 and remain unaccounted in the equation.

He said President Hichilema should quickly remind the UPND supporters that Zambia is for all.

Mr Kasankha said it is now difficult to judge if the Zambian people voted to end hooliganism or not.

“We urge the government of President Hakainde Hichilema, to quickly remind their supporters that the New Dawn government is a government for all Zambians and everybody’s views should and must be taken into account. Should the UPND supporters continue along this trajectory, we shall have no choice than to conclude that we merely changed color from green to red in this regard and that one is no better than the other,” he said.

“The sooner it is established that the new government will uphold the rights of all people, and discourage its supporters from suppressing others, the better for the unity and peace of our nation.”