NO CHILD SHOULD STOP SCHOOL BECAUSE OF NOT PAYING FEES, SAYS VEEP

Lusaka ~ Fri, 15 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has said all deserving children from families who are financially constrained will have access to education.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Mrs Nalumango said during her question time that no child should stop schooling due to lack of finances.

The Vice President added that children from well to do families will not be entitled to bursaries, adding that government will engage social welfare organizations to ensure that only deserving children get the scholarships.

She is optimistic that even after “10 years” of President Hakainde Hichilema’s tenure in office, free education will still continue.

“It is very possible that even when Hakainde has gone after 10 years, when a good policy is put in place, a good policy must continue. Free education must continue,” Mrs Nalumango said.