WATER IN KANYAMA, BAULENI AND 3 OTHER AREAS HAS FECAL MATTER, REVEALS MOH

Lusaka ~ Fri, 15 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Environmental and Water Analysis done in Lusaka has revealed that there is feacal contamination of water in Kanyama, Kaunda square, Matero, George and Bauleni areas.

This comes following rumours of a typhoid outbreak in Lusaka.

However, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the Disease Intelligence Agency, the ZNPHI led team working with the water utilities, and the local authorities have instituted heightened active surveillance and are reporting on diarrhea cases every morning just like COVID.

Ms Masebo said in a statement issued to the media today that government has secured 6000 bottles of liquid chlorine from Red Cross which are to be collected and distributed tomorrow.

The Minister also disclosed that her Ministry has engaged Ministry of Water Development and sanitation as well as Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company to manage the problem in Kaunda square.

Ms Masebo said water quality monitoring and community sensitization with the support of Zambia Red Cross have been Intensified.

“As we have been cautioning, this time of year is associated with food and water borne diseases. Many of you may have heard the rumours of a typhoid outbreak in Lusaka. We wish to update the nation that through our disease intelligence units at the Zambia National Public Health Institute, we continue investigating reports within Lusaka province,” she said.

“We continue to urge all households to ensure that they practice safe food and water hygiene practices more so during this time of year in order to avoid diseases.”

Meanwhile, Ms Masebo said Zambia has come clear of the third wave and is currently recording cases, deaths and hospitalisations in numbers similar to pre-third wave times.

The Minister said there has been remarkable reduction with each subsequent week, having come from recording over 3,000 cases daily at the height of the wave and as many as 72 deaths in a day at one point.

She said the country currently has less than 10 patients who remain under admission, adding that government remains poised to fight off a possible fourth wave through its emergency response and preparedness structures.

In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 46 new Covid-19 cases out of the 5,912 tests conducted.

For the second consecutive day, the country recorded no new deaths in the mentioned period of time while 30 patients have been discharged.

And the Ministry has in the last 24 hours administered 5,011 doses of Johnson and Johnson, 2,151 Dose 1 and 1,175 Dose 2 AstraZeneca and 415 Doses of Sinopharm.