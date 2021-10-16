KCM ENGINEER, 2 OTHERS DIE IN FATAL ROAD CRASH

Solwezi ~ Sat, 16 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 46-year-old Engineer at Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) and two others have died on the spot in a road traffic accident that occurred at Kabisapi area along Solwezi-Chingola road, police have confirmed.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the Engineer as Mubiana Mutumba and the two others as Chikalaba Amos aged 36 of Mufulira and Titus Malaya aged 31 of unknown abode.

Hamoonga said in a press statement today that the accident happened when Mutumba, who was driving a Toyota Corolla collided head on with an oncoming Volvo Truck as a result of over speeding.

He said the accident happened yesterday at about 19:50 hours.

“Involved was M/ Mubiana Mutumba aged 46 an engineer at Konkola Copper mine, Chingola who whilst driving a Toyota Corolla registration number AGB 635 along the said road from West to East direction (Solwezi-Chingola) at high speed whilst overtaking another unknown Motor Vehicle lost control of the vehicle, went to the opposite lane and collided head on with an oncoming vehicle a Volvo truck registration number ACP 3705 which was being driven by Chrispin Mwadibamba aged 30 of Ndola Chinese complex,” he said.

Hamoonga also disclosed that one passenger of the Corolla sustained a deep cut on the forehead.

He said the driver of the Volvo Truck unhurt adding that the casualty is admitted to Solwezi general hospital.

“Brief facts are that the accident happened when the said driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving at an excessive speed lost control of his vehicle collided head on with an oncoming vehicle. Due to the impact of the accident, the driver of a Toyota Corolla died on the spot together with two passengers namely M/Chikalaba Amos aged 36 of mufulira, Titus Malaya aged 31 of unknown abode while the other passenger of the said vehicle namely M/Lubanza Dickson aged 41 of kalilele sustained a deep cut on the forehead, suspected fractured left leg and general body pains,” he said.

“The driver of the Volvo truck escaped unhurt and the casualty is admitted to Solwezi general hospital. The Toyota Corolla was extensively damaged while the Volvo truck had the following damages, deformed front part of the motor vehicle.The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited in Solwezi general hospital mortuary waiting postmortem.”