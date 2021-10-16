SOLDIER ALLEGEDLY KILLED DURING DISCIPLINARY PROCESS

By Darius Choonya

A Zambia Army disciplinary action against one of their own at Kabwe’s Chindwin Barracks has allegedly gone wrong leading to the death of the offending officer.

According to the family of the deceased officer Platin Mkandawire, he allegedly was killed by his colleagues in the process of disciplining him following a reported dispute with his wife.

However, Police say the Officer committed suicide using a t-shirt in the guard room.

But Mr Richard Mkandawire, the father of the deceased, has wondered why the army failed to notify the family before removing the deceased’s body from the guard room.

Mr. Mkandawire suspects foul play into the matter.

Zambia Army Director Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Cynthia Chimpusa referred all queries to the Zambia police.

And Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga has confirmed having received the report of Lance Corporal Mkandawire saying he committed suicide and investigations have since been instituted into the matter.