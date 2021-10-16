SOLDIER ALLEGEDLY KILLED DURING DISCIPLINARY PROCESS

By Darius Choonya
A Zambia Army disciplinary action against one of their own at Kabwe’s Chindwin Barracks has allegedly gone wrong leading to the death of the offending officer.
According to the family of the deceased officer Platin Mkandawire, he allegedly was killed by his colleagues in the process of disciplining him following a reported dispute with his wife.
However, Police say the Officer committed suicide using a t-shirt in the guard room.
But Mr Richard Mkandawire, the father of the deceased, has wondered why the army failed to notify the family before removing the deceased’s body from the guard room.
Mr. Mkandawire suspects foul play into the matter.
Zambia Army Director Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Cynthia Chimpusa referred all queries to the Zambia police.
And Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga has confirmed having received the report of Lance Corporal Mkandawire saying he committed suicide and investigations have since been instituted into the matter.
One boy soldier
We all know that Soldiers are known for their violence and cruelty…This was no suicide …it was a premeditated act of man slaughter. The rule of law has to take a deep standard against such misconduct and abuse of authority…for I believe Zambian soldiers they themselves fail to exercise discipline when given to handle matters like this as for them it’s a *show off” kind of thing..this can be seen from the misconduct cases which went unreported during the patrols in the times of COVID-19. They had beaten innocent civilians in the name of enforcing law and order…which was pure cruelty excessively exercised towards innocent people. now think of what they would have done to there own especially in matters of discipline. Let the investigations be as transparent as possible..as the rule of law as to be followed…for the crimes committed.
Sp hillz
I don’t think he committed suicide,cause how can they hang him out without informing the relatives they know wat they did even if it’s to discipline some one they should be a limit,may his soul rest in peace but let the low work according and the one who did this they should brought their in book.
Ba passion
Sad development