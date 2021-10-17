HH CREATES NEW POSITION AT STATE HOUSE TO ACCOMMODATE MEDIA GURU CLAYSON HAMASAKA

Lusaka- 17th October 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has created a new position of Media Director at State House and has appointed veteran journalist and media trainer Clayson Hamasaka for it.

Mr Hamasaka has been part of the UPND and its media team from as far back as 2001.

When it seemed as though he had been forgotten on the reward list for his loyalty, President Hichilema decided to create a new position specifically meant to accommodate Mr Hamasaka nowhere else but State House.

Mr Hamasaka will work closely with President Hichilema’s press aide Anthony Bwalya, press analysts Brian Mwiinga and Frederick Misebezi and their senior analyst Ms Cecilia Mulenga.

Another member of the team is Chellah Tukuta, the photographer, who got his freedom from jail following the presidential pardon by former head of state Edgar Lungu.