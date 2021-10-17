HH SAYS CONTRACTS FOR DESKS, UNIFORMS FOR YOUTH AND WOMEN

Lusaka ~ Sun, 17 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has said government contracts to produce desks and uniforms will be given to Zambian youths and women.

The Head of State has said this is meant to create business and job opportunities for the locals.

The President however says any Zambian wishing to join ventures with foreigners will do so out of their volition.

He says government’s responsibility is to ensure that Zambians and Zambian businesses are protected first.

“There shall be no buying of nurses uniforms or indeed men and women in uniforms uniform from outside. These will be produced by you the youth and women. This is job creation. We will not allow such including making of desks for schools and other government needs to be produced by foreigners unless they partner with you,” President Hichilema said.

“We are methodical and systematic and we understand the job you gave us fellow citizens and trust the process, we will achieve this together.“