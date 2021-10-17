INSPIRATIONAL: MED STUDENT MAKES IT TO FINAL YEAR THROUGH SELLING POPSICLES

By Brightwell Chabusha

Success stories differ from one person to another. Some people are born with a silver spoon, some have to build their lives from scratch. Regardless, opportunities come to all, it’s up to an individual to grab them.

Miles Mutale, a final Clinical Medicine student at Eden University is among the extraordinary people who are doing ‘unbelievably’ amazing things with their lives.

With all the pressure that studying medicine brings, the young man finds time to run his business called Mileswonza Popsicles. He basically sales popsicles and Ice Cream. He didn’t need a thousand of Kwachas for him to establish the business, just passion, discipline, determination and a few coins.

Miles doesn’t have the whole time in the world to do his business. He uses few hours he gets and turns them into productive moments by running his business. Considering how often the student does the deliveries, someone would wonder what time Miles finds time to study.

But Miles, who is now on internship at Matero Level One Hospital does not only wait to get into the library to study. With the now advanced technology, the young man has all his books on the phone and he studies from wherever he is, sometimes even by the road side while making his business deliveries.

The money the student makes has helped him to reach his final academic year. It has also helped him take care of various bills.

Miles has a routine that leaves many in awe. When he gets up in the morning, he starts his day with a Gym Session. He then gets back to his boarding house to freshen up and get ready for class. Later in the day, he goes back to his business. He does deliveries even at night.

Asked for a word of encouragement to other struggling youths, Miles said “if you come from where I come from, change something even just what you aspire. It’s a drive to see myself in a better place and to make people around me do better for themselves. Through the works that I do that I know a lot of people might feel encouraged and determined to also start with the little resources to better with their lives at household level as well as at Community level. That is the inspiration, the motivation that keeps me going.”