NDOLA GIRL CHOOSES MARRIAGE OVER EDUCATION, SAYS SHE IS NOT INTELLIGENT ENOUGH TO PASS EXAMS

Ndola ~ Sun, 17 Oct 2021

A 19-year-old girl of Ndola has shocked her father after she chose marriage over education.

The father was visibly disappointed in court when his daughter chose marriage over education.

The girl said she was not intelligent enough to pass an examination.

This was when Sarah,19, appeared in the Chifubu Local Court as a witness in a matter where her father sued Patrick Kayange for virginity damage.

She said she could not go back to school because she was not academically sharp.

Sarah, of Targagan in Ndola, narrated that she wanted to marry Kayange because she had failed her General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination twice, reports Zambia Daily Mail.