THIEVES STEAL K3,000 FROM KABWE GAS STATION, FAIL TO BLOW UP SAFE

Kabwe ~ Sun, 17 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Unknown criminals have robbed Lukanga Total Filling station in Kabwe of K3,000 which they found with fuel attendants.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the robbery happened around 02:00 hours while armed with a pistol.

“Central Police Station received a report of Aggravated Robbery which occurred on 17th October, 2021 at 02:00 hours at Lukanga Total Filling Station. A named Employee reported on behalf of Lukanga Total Filling station that five unknown persons whilst armed with a pistol robbed them of K3,000.00,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He said the criminals attempted to blow up the safe but failed.

Me Hamoonga said police have launched investigations into the matter to bring the culprits to book.