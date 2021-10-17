“TRUST US, WE WILL DELIVER”, PROMISES HH AS HE ANNOUNCES FERTILIZER DISTRIBUTION TOMORROW

Lusaka ~ Sun, 17 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that the distribution of the farming inputs for the 2021-2022 farming season to all farmers across the country will start tomorrow the 18th of October, 2021, and has asked Zambians to “trust us, we will deliver”.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has appealed to traditional leaders across the Country to avoid selling land to foreigners at the expense of Zambians.

He said this in a post after a meeting with His Royal Highness, Chief Liteta of the Lenje speaking people in Central Province where he had gone to drum up support for the council chairperson candidate in the coming by election.

“We have also instructed that starting tomorrow, Monday the 18th of October, 2021, distribution of farming inputs (Fertilizer) to farmers across the country will begin. We understand the challenges that the Agriculture is facing but these were mainly induced by the previous regime’s awarding of Fertilizer contracts to suppliers for two years without due diligence but we are on track and we will ensure that Agriculture does not die in the Country,” President Hichilema said.

“Dear Zambians. Take your pens and notebooks and start taking down what we are delivering as per our vision. So far, we have kicked out caderism and this led to freedoms in public places with only a few cases of not accepting change remaining currently but we will manage this. It is a process and let’s all get involved and get it solved. Trust us, we will deliver! And we are thankful for the mandate you have given us to work for you.”

And President Hichilema said during the meeting, through His royal highness, he appealed to all traditional leaders across the Country to avoid selling land to foreigners at the expense of you, Zambians.

“We stated that land as a matter of ownership and empowerment, must first be given to Zambians and Zambians first and that those Zambians without capital and out of their own volition can get into joint ventures with citizens from other countries. We also stated that in order to ensure that service delivery is prompt, more funding for constituencies will be allocated and for the first time in the history of our Country, local people will be deciding on how to use the funds as this will help curtail corruption that has been unprecedented at National level,” he stated.

“And later we thanked the people of Liteta for voting for us but also stated that we are aware of the people’s hopes in us and that come this December, the current budget will be shut and ours will begin in January, 2022 and once we start using our own budget, all Zambians will start seeing the benefits of voting for change.“