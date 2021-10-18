WE HAVEN’T CHANGED PROCEDURE IN HANDLING TRAFFIC CASES – RTSA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has dismissed a story circulating on social media which suggested changes to procedure in handling traffic cases.

On Sunday 17th October 2021, a false story was circulated on social media in reference to a story posted on a named social media page on 16th October 2013.

“While the RTSA acknowledges that the fast track court for traffic offences was initiated in 2013 to prosecute persons violating traffic rules and regulations, it should be noted that only traffic violations above the threshold of 1500 penalty units (K450.00) are administered through the fast track court and those below the above mentioned threshold are managed through the payment of admission of guilt procedure,” RTSA head of public relations Frederick Mubanga stated.

“From the foregoing, the RTSA wish to call on members of the public to treat the statement circulating on social media as null and void.”