MKUSHI MOTHER “DISCIPLINES” DAUGHTER TO DEATH

Mkushi ~ Tue, 19 Oct 2021

By Joseph Siambihi

A 39-year-old mother has allegedly beaten to death her 16-year-old daughter on suspicions that the teenage girl was becoming unruly.

The mother who is in police custody in Masansa told Spring TV 24 that her daughter Jane, now deceased, left home together with her elder sister without her consent and when she came back, she beat her up in trying to discipline her.

She narrated that while beating her, Jane begged her to stop because she had already been badly beaten where she was.

The mother said after checking her daughter, she noticed serious bruises on her body and wondered why Jane did not disclose when she got home.

Jane later became unconscious and was taken to the hospital where she died a few hours later.

On inspection of her body, Jane was found with a deep cut on the forehead, a cut on the right leg and multiple bruises on both legs.