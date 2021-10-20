52 ZAMBIAN BUSINESSES IN DRC FOR TRADE



Kasumbalesa ~ Wed, 20 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The first cohort of over 52 representatives of Zambian companies has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ready to talk business with their Congolese business counterparts.

The delegation is led by Zambia Development Agency (ZDA ) Acting Director General Albert Halwampa, ZDA Director Enterprise Development Gabriel Musentekwa, ZDA Acting Director Export Development Obby Banda, Embassy of Finland Trade and Economic Adviser Jenna Kirkkari, Accelerated Growth for Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises in Zambia ( AGS Programme) Business Partnership Expert Anna Erkkila.

ZDA Export Development Specialist Chisenga Lufungulo and other ZDA officers made sure the samples/products to be showcased by the Zambian companies at the exhibition, crossed the border safely. The trade mission is slated for October 20 to 22, 2021.

The companies are in DR Congo, courtesy of ZDA, Government of Finland through the Accelerated Growth for Micro Small and Medium sized Enterprises in Zambia Programme, ABSA Bank Zambia PLC and Federation des Entreprises du Congo, to secure market access for their products. The Zambian companies will have business to business meetings with the Congolese and also showcase their products at the exhibition.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Mushuma Mulenga, Finnish Ambassador to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Democratic Republic of Congo Pirjo Suomela Chowdhury, AGS Programme Team Leader Gareth Evans, representatives from ABSA Bank PLC have also joined the delegation.

The aim of the trade mission is to secure market access for Zambian products.

The DR Congo Trade Mission is part of the implementation of the N8+1 Export Strategy to increase non traditional exports (NTEs) in the region, particularly in the low hanging fruit markets of DR Congo, Angola and South Africa.