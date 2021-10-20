DESPERATE MMD NOW CHOOSES TO PROSTITUTE WITH UPND AFTER POLLS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 20 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

After turning down an invitation to join the opposition alliance prior to the August 12 elections, the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has today seen it fit to be part of the team now that it recently held elections.

MMD president Nevers Mumba announced at a briefing in Lusaka today that the MMD was getting into a partnership with the UPND.

He claimed that the partnership is based on shared values to defend the rule of law, fight corruption and repeal the public order Act.

Mr Mumba said the partnership further extends to fostering national unity, grow the economy, uphold human rights and renew foreign policy and has vowed to support President Hakainde Hichilema so that he succeeds as his success means the country also succeeds.