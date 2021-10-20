KAMPYONGO TELLS POLICE TO CONDUCT THEMSELVES PROFESSIONALLY

Lusaka ~ Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has told police officers not to get excited with change of government.

Mr Kampyongo has said police must not be excited to begin to arrest members of opposition in trying to please those in power.

The Shiwang’andu PF MP called on the police to conduct themselves professionally as their duty is to protect all citizens of this country regardless of their political affiliation and not to harass and arrest opposition members.

Mr Kampyongo further said he is surprised that police used their powers to harass Lusangazi PF candidate.