KCM LIQUIDATOR CHARGED WITH THEFT OF K4.4M

By Darius Choonya

Konkola Copper Mines-KCM-Provisional Liquidator, Milingo Lungu is expected to take plea on 26th October, 2021 on charges of theft and money laundering involving K 4. 4 million property of KCM.

According to the indictment obtained by Diamond News, the state alleges that the accused stole K. 4.4 million, the property of the mining firm.

On charges of money laundering, the accused person is alleged to have transferred the said money knowing or having reasons to believe that the same to be proceeds of crime.

The said offenses are alleged to have happened between May 22nd 2019 and September 28th 2021.

When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Felix Kaoma, both the state and defense were informed that the magistrate was not available for the case to proceed.

The accused is now expected to take plea on 26th October, 2021.