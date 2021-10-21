18-YEAR-OLD BOY FINALLY CHARGED WITH MURDER OF SISTER AS FATHER GETS CAUTIONED

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have finally arrested and charged an 18-year-old boy who shot his sister with murder.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that police have also recorded a warn of caution from the boy’s father for failing to secure a gun

“Police have formally charged and arrested the male Juvenile aged 18 for Murder Contrary to Section 200 of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia and further recorded a Warn and Caution from the father Mr Lyson Phiri aged 70 for the offence of failing to secure a fire arm Contrary to Section 38 (1) of CAP 110 of the laws of Zambia,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

The boy shot his 39-year-old sister with a fire arm that belonged to his father.