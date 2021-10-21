ARC MINERALS, CALEB MULENGA AND GEN KAYUMBA FINGERED IN DUBIOUS MIND DEALS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Oct 2021

Arc Minerals Limited, a mining company in a long-standing battle with Zambian investors over Kalaba Mine owned by ZAMSORT Limited, has been accused of being caught up in a matrix of plunder of the mines where, in partnership with Zambians, they have been registering companies that they use to hold on to mining rights which by law they are supposed to surrender .

According to documents obtained from the Patents and Companies Registration Agency after a search, it was discovered that some of the Arc Minerals directors are behind the companies that were recently established and obtained mineral exploration rights surrendered by ZAMSORT Limited as per requirements of the law. This was to show that the law was followed when in actual fact, the companies that were granted the surrendered portions on the extent of land granted for exploration belonged to the same individuals.

They have since incorporated another company called Handa Resources registered at the end of 2020, in which ex-convict Lt Gen Sande Kayumba, the former ZAF commander, is director.

Other Zambians co-opted into the activities of Arc Minerals are Mr Caleb Mulenga and Mr Valentine Chitalu.

There’s currently a dispute subject to Arbitration between Zambia Mineral Exchange Corporation (ZAMEX) and Zamsort emanating from a plant lease Agreement between the parties entered into on 4th August 2020 wherein ZAMSORT leased to ZAMEX a Copper/ Cobalt Processing Plat, all Plant, mining Equipment and machinery owned by ZAMSORT at its Kalaba mine and small scale License No. 8248-HQ-SML and Small Scale Exploration License No. 23243-HQ-SEL located in Mwinilunga, North Western Province Zambia.

There is a further dispute before the High Court of Zambia in cause number 2021/HPC/244 between ZAMSORT and HANDA Resources and Terra Metals, Mumena Mushinge and Brian Chishala, who are shareholders.

The dispute relates to shareholding and money amounting to $5.8 million which ZAMSORT has failed to pay Mushinge and Chishala.

ZAMSORT, in collusion with and for their mutual benefit, have allegedly conspired to defeat the claims of ZAMEX by taking irregular and illegal steps to deprive ZAMEX of any value by alienating it for the ownership mining tenements that compromise its economic value being Licenses No. 8248-HQ-SEL, 23213-HQ-SEL and 19906-HQ-LPL.

This was allegedly done on different occasions, with the first being 2014 when Zamsort obtained a Large Scale Exploration License No.1990- HQ-LPL covering approximately 100, 000 hectares and as required by Law, after 4 years of the License, it had to surrender 50% of the land and exploration rights thereof.

This 50 % of the 100, 000 hectares was surrendered, which tenement was subsequently acquired by ZACO Ltd, a company owned by Super Properties Ltd and UNICO Properties Ltd, and has as some of its Directors Mr. Nicholas Von Schirnding and Rajendra Patel, who are directors and shareholders in ZAMSORT and Arc Minerals. Ministry of Mines officials were made aware of this irregularity but some named senior personnel were complicit to the illegality, hence no action was taken.

ZAMSORT Ltd also obtained a Small Scale Mining License No. 8248-HQ-SML and another Small Scale Exploration License No. 23243- HQ- SEL in the remnant portion of the area held under license No. 19906-HQ-LPL, which, in 2020, it surrendered 50% of the remaining lot of License No. 19906-HQ-LPL.

Upon surrender, AFRIMIN RESOURCES LTD lodged an application and subsequently acquired License No. 28700-HQ-LEL which was the remaining portion, a transaction done despite there being a pending application by Central African Resources (CARE) Limited.

In 2021, ZAMSORT Limited, then owning a auarter of the Land previously covered by license No. 19906-HQ-LPL abandoned Licenses No. 8248-HQ-SML and 23443-HQ-SEL which resulted in them being part of the remaining portion of No. 19906-HQ-LPL.

It then caused a change of Particulars with respect to No. 19906-HQ-LPL for it to be registered as owned by HANDA Resources Limited, another company in which Nic and Patel have shares.

According to Ministry of Mines sources, the abandonment of Licenses No. 8248-HQ-SML should have resulted in the portion being offered to Cupriferous Resources Limited being granted a licence owing to its earlier application for the abandoned License.

The result of these irregularities actioned by Arc Minerals and supported by the Ministry of MInes is that the 100, 000 hectares of land previously covered by No. 19906-HQ-LPL is now owned 50% by ZACO Investment Limited while AFRIMIN RESOURCES LTD owns 25% under License No. 28700-HQ-LEL and the remaining 25% is owned by HANDA Resources located on the Mining Plat that had been operated under License No. 2478.

The sources said the highlighted actions were illegal and irregular for reasons that ZACO’s application for the 50% portion surrendered by ZAMSORT should have been subjected to the pecking order basis by which applications are considered at the time of lodging; Mr Schirnding and Mr Patel are the controlling owners of ZACO and ZAMSORT itself and thus even though on paper there was a surrender, the beneficiaries of these exploration rights remained the same.

Further, AFRIMIN’s application for the surrendered portion by ZAMSORT in 2020 should have been subjected to the pecking order system but was not as there was an application by Cupriferous Resources Limited.

And by a written resolution obtained, ZAMSORT expressly resolved that the portion they were surrendering was to make way to AFRIMIN, which in effect was a transfer of property without compliance to Fiscal Policy and Regulatory Consent.

It has further been discovered that HANDA’s License No. 19906-HQ-LPL was acquired by dubious change of particulars from one legal entity to another and approved by Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development on the basis that the two companies had similar shareholders. By this, this irregularity allowed the transfer of property without Fiscal Compliance and Regulatory Consent, with the purpose of divesting ZAMSORT of its economic value so that its incapable of meeting its obligations to ZAMEX, Mushinge and Chishala.

Meanwhile, Reverend Moses Lungu has cautioned Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to beware of foreigners who have for many years capitalized on Zambia’s mineral wealth to make money internationally with little or no benefit to local investors and citizens.

Arc Minerals has begun making manoeuvres since the change of government from the PF to the UPND, trying to be close to power as much as possible by issuing friendly statements in favour of President Hichilema and his government.

But Rev Lungu has cautioned that the desperation of the foreigners who have invaded the Zambian mining industry which they have abused for a long time must not be entertained.

“We know them, we know their names, we know where they come from and their intentions for Zambia. They don’t mean well. They have been around for some time and all they do is get exploration licences, dupe Zambians into the ventures, kick them out and begin to abuse those licences for their own gains. They in fact even go further to dupe unsuspecting investors on the international market for them to raise funding but that money does not even come to Zambia at all,” he revealed. “It is these elements that Mr Hichilema must be wary of because they don’t mean well. They are up to continuing to rape the resources of this country and also to defraud the citizens of their mineral wealth. We must not entertain them at all!”