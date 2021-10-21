GRADE 11 DROP-OUT NABBED FOR MASQUERADING AS HEALTH PRACTITIONER

Mpulungu ~ Thur, 21 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A grade 11 drop-out of Mpulungu has been charged and arrested for masquerading as a health practitioner.

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) have cited Reuben Mumba for providing health services when he is not trained.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations Manager Terry Musonda said the 45-year-old has since been charged and arrested for illegally practicing as a health practitioner.

“One person has been cited in Mpulungu District of Northern Province for providing healthcare services without any prior training in the health profession. Mumba, since been charged and arrested for practicing as a health practitioner contrary to Sections 6 and 30 of the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 of the Laws of Zambia and for operating an unlicensed health facility contrary to Section 36 of the same Act,” he said.

“Until his arrest, Mr. Mumba had been operating a grocery store at Muzabwera Market where he also sold and administered various medicines among them injectables including suspected Aminophylline, Gentamycin and Doxycycline.”

Mr Musonda said Mumba was found behind the door of his grocery store where he was intercepted before he could inject unknown medicines into a patient who went to him complaining of a suspected Sexually Transmitted Infection.

He said after questioning, Mr Mumba admitted being a Grade Eleven (11) drop-out and having never undergone any health training.

Mr Musonda said the operation in Mpulungu was conducted after reports of illegal health facilities in the District.