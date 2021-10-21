STARVING WOMAN ARRESTED FOR BUYING BANANAS FROM KITWE STREET VENDOR

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kitwe City Council (KCC) has arrested a starving 39-year-old woman for buying bananas from street vendors.

KCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said in a press statement that Iness Munyeme was apprehended by Council police yesterday after she was found buying 5 bananas worth K10 from a street vendor.

Ms Mwamba said the Council is disappointed that some residents have continued buying their merchandise from street vendors, a situation that is encouraging traders to abandon their market stands in preference for the street.

She added that the buying of merchandise from street vendors contributes to the increase in street vending, street congestion and street littering as well as loss of revenue in the markets.

And Ms Mwamba disclosed that the Council has so far apprehended five people for buying merchandise from street vendors.

She added that Council police will continue patrolling the CBD and arrest anyone buying items from vendors.

“Kitwe City Council would like to inform members of the public that we have this week apprehended 5 people for buying merchandise from street vendors. The four buyers were cautioned and one has since been fined K200 after admission of guilt,” she said.