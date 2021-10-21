STATE HOUSE MEDIA DIRECTOR CLAYSON HAMASAKA SUES STATE FOR WRONGFUL PROSECUTION, LOSS OF JOB

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

State House media director Clayson Hamasaka has dragged government to Court following his arrest and subsequent prosecution on charges of dealing in drugs, defamation of the President and seditious practices in 2013.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Hamasaka is seeking damages for malicious and wrongful prosecution.

He is also seeking damages for false imprisonment, pain and suffering.

Mr Hamasaka claims to have suffered loss of earning capacity of business, loss of reputation and injury to his personal credibility as a result of the false arrest and prosecution which led to him being shunned and isolated as he also lost his employment at Evelyn Hone College where he was a lecturer, Head of Media and station manager for Hone FM Broadcasting Station.

He is further claiming compensation for lost personal items, interest, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit.

Mr Hamasaka said his arrest and subsequent prosecution was widely publicized in print and electronic media both locally and internationally leading to his dismissal.