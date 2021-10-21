TEACHERS CRY AFTER LOAN DEDUCTIONS REAPPEAR ON PAYSLIPS, MISS PF DEBT SWAP

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has said thousands of teachers across the country have in the last 24 hours expressed shock over Government recoveries which have suddenly appeared on pay slips of civil servants.

In a statement issued to the media today, NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa said many teachers are now depressed, disoriented and frustrated about this “impending calamity.”

Mr Chansa said the debt swap which was initiated by the PF regime benefited teachers because more than 90% of them are heavily indebted and are finding it hard to cope with life.

However, Mr Chansa appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly intervene in the “deteriorating matter” of debt swap for teachers and other public service workers.

“The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is passionately appealing to the Republican President, His Excellence Mr Hakainde Hichilema, to quickly intervene over the deteriorating matter of debt swap for teachers and other public service workers,” he said.

“In the last 24 hrs, thousands of teachers across Zambia have expressed shock over the Government recoveries which have suddenly appeared on pay slips of civil servants. Many teachers are now depressed, disoriented and frustrated about this impending calamity. We are aware that the issue of debt swap and debt restructuring was laced with a lot of political sentiments and perspectives. But the fact of the matter is that the facility benefited teachers and education hugely. This is because more than 90% of our teachers are heavily indebted and are finding it hard to cope with life and teaching.”

Mr Chansa said he is 100% confident that the President will take special interest in the matter and provide guidance in the best interest of teachers.

He said proceeding with sudden recoveries from already impoverished teachers will spell doom for thousands of educators and their families.

“As an organization that promotes the welfare of teachers, we would not want learners in schools to be handled by teachers who would be wounded .It would be suicidal for education,” he said.

“Our position as NAQEZ is that if Government does not favour debt restructuring for teachers, let teachers be upgraded in correct salary scales ,confirm Teachers in substantive positions, pay money it owes to teachers in various allowances and significantly increase salaries next year. On behalf of teachers in Zambia, we plead with the President to halt these recoveries .It will gravely hurt teachers and the Education sector.”