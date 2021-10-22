16 ILLEGAL MINERS FEARED DEAD

Kalumbila ~ Fri, 22 Oct 2021

SIXTEEN illegal miners of Lwamakanda area in Kibanza ward of Kalumbila district in North-western province are feared dead after the pit they were working from collapsed on them.

Kalumbila town council chairperson, Shadrick Munjunga confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Kalumbila yesterday.

Munjunga said the 16 miners who are feared dead were illegally mining gold at the named area.

“We have a mine accident in the district in Kibanza ward at Lwamakanda area were 16 people are said to have died after a pit they were digging in collapsed on them. They were illegally mining for gold,” he said.

Munjunga also disclosed that the fire rescue team from the local authority has since moved in to assist with the rescue.

He said the incident is alleged to have occurred between 09:00 and 12:00 hours yesterday.

However, by press time, provincial Deputy Commissioner of police, Fred Mulenga said his office was still waiting for a verified report on the matter.

“Verified report being awaited”, Dr Mulenga said in response to press inquiries.