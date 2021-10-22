ANDREW KAMPYONGO, CHILEKWA NABBED FOR SMASHING LAND CRUISER

Shiwang’andu ~ Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Police have arrested Andrew Kampyongo, 41 of Shiwang’andu and Kellyson Chilekwa, 29, for Malicious Damage to Property.

According to police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the duo is alleged to have caused the damage in July 2021.

“The duo are allegedly to have malicious damaged a Samsung cell phone valued at K1,000 property of Mike Mulenga aged 40 of Village Chafilwa, Chief Mukwikile, District Shiwang’andu, a front screen for a Toyota Land Cruiser Registration AAK 1031 valued at K4,500 and Rear tail lights valued at K750 property of Dr Albert Munanga, JVC Speakers valued at K12,000 property of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Party. Total value of damaged property is K18,250=00,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

“This Occurred on 10th July, 2021 at around 10:00 hrs at Kalalantekwe Market Square, Chief Mukwikile, District Shiwang’andu.”

Mr Hamoonga stated that the duo has been detained in Police Custody and will appear in court soon.