AFTER LYING ABOUT PREGNANCY, WOMAN STEALS BABY TO SHOW BOYFRIEND THAT SHE GAVE BIRTH

Kafue ~ Fri, 22 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kafue have apprehended a 24-year-old woman of Mtendere East in Lusaka for child stealing.

Christine Tembo, 24 of Mtendere East in Lusaka was nabbed for stealing a baby at Kafue General Hospital for the purpose of proving to her boyfriend that she had given birth when she was not pregnant.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday around 17:30 hours.

“The incident occurred on 21st October, 2021 at around 17:30 hours at Kafue General Hospital Maternity ward. It is alleged that the suspect went to the maternity ward where she got the baby belonging to woman agaed 23 of unknown house number in Shimabala West,” Mr Hamoonga said.

“The suspect was later apprehended by Hospital staff and upon being interviewed, she revealed that the motive behind stealing of the baby was to take a picture of the baby and send to her boyfriend whom she had told that she was expecting and now with a baby. The suspect is currently detained in Police custody.”

