IT’S MADNESS; NEVERS IS FORCING HIMSELF ON UPND – SICHILIMA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 21 Oct, 2021

As some senior members of the ruling UPND Alliance claim they are unaware of the partnership between MMD and the ruling party, founding member of the opposition party Gaston Sichilima has accused Dr Nevers Mumba of forcing himself on UPND.

Mr Sichilima described the move by Dr Mumba as an act of pure desperation.

He said Dr Mumba has insatiable appetite to quickly get himself a job in the New Dawn Administration.

Mr Sichilima said he is angry with Dr. Mumba “whose appetite to seek for a job is insatiable, and this desperation will drive him crazy.”

The Former Deputy Minister wondered how the opposition leader would call for a briefing to announce the partnership without any representative from the ruling party.

“Firstly, we are very worried and angry at the same time with Dr. Mumba whose appetite to seek for a job is insatiable, and this desperation will drive him crazy. How can one surely, call the media to an announcement of a partnership with your friend, but you are alone. Strange isn’t it? There was no UPND representative, which shows you that he is desperately forcing himself on them,” he said.

Mr Sichilima charged that the only explanation for Dr. Mumba doing that was that he wants a job.

He said said he was worried that those surrounding Dr Mumba cannot see the madness.

“And I think this is what leaked on social media sometime back, and he was all over denying to the public that he doesn’t want to join UPND. What even worries us as genuine MMD members and founder members is that, those who surround him can’t see the madness in all this. You deny this this morning, the following day you are doing what you refused yesterday, what can we call that mwe Bantu sure?” he wondered.

Mr Sichilima said there is no integrity and morality in what Dr. Mumba and a small group of his followers were embarking on.