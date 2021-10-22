POLICE ARREST KAUMBWE MAN FOR MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Petauke ~ Fri, 22 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Petauke have arrested a 30 year old man in connection with the smashing the vehicle David Wilombe in Kaumbwe constituency.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga named the suspect as Esaya Zimba of Show grounds compound in Petauke District.

“Police have apprehended and detained M/Esaya Zimba aged 30 of Showgrounds Compound Petauke for the subject offence of Malicious Damage to Property . This was after Goodson Lungu aged 51 of Village Mwanjabanthu, Chief Mwanjabanthu, District Petauke had reported on behalf of M/ David Milombe also of the same abode,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that Lungu reported that a Motor vehicle, Toyota Corolla Registration ABR 2720 had been Maliciously damaged by people he was able to identify.

Mr Hamoonga stated the incident occurred on 21st October,2021 at about 1100 hours near Nyalingu Primary School, Chief Mwanjabanthu within Petauke district.

He stated that brief facts are that on 21st October,2021 at around 1100 hours, Goodson Lungu was driving the said Toyota Corolla from Nyalingu Primary School.

Mr Hamoonga stated that it was then that they met a Toyota Hiace minibus Registration Number ARB 3422 chasing the Toyota Corolla until the driver and his passenger abandoned the said vehicle.

“The suspect and others maliciously damaged it.Police visited the crime scene and found both the rear and front windscreens shattered, broken sideview mirrors, broken rear and front lights and windows shattered. The suspects also punctured three tyres,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

Kaumbwe constituency had a by-election yesterday.