AMERICAN COUPLE NABBED OVER CHAMBA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 23 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Department of Immigration has arrested and handed over an American Couple to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) after cannabis was discovered in their Ibex Residence in a clean-up operation.

In a statement issued to the media today, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the Department also apprehended 154 suspected illegal immigrants of different nationalities in the same operation.

Mr Nshinka disclosed that this happened during an operation which began in the late hours of yesterday into today afternoon which was led by the Department of Immigration, with other security wings who provided re-enforcement.

He said the areas covered included the Great-North Road, Kafue Road, Lusaka South, Nampundwe, and East Park.

Mr Nshinka added that other areas were Chazanga, Industrial Area and Kamwala.

“Most of those apprehended during the operation were unable to produce proof of legal immigration status at the time of the raids. Meanwhile, an American couple was apprehended after cannabis was discovered in their Ibex Residence,” he said.

“After the initial screening exercise fifty-six (56) were released unconditionally upon production of proof of legal immigration status, two (02) persons an Indian and a Cambodian were mandated to report to Immigration Headquarters for further investigations and formalities, and two (02) Americans have been handed over to Officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), who were part of the operation. Meanwhile, ninety four (94) have been detained pending further immigration formalities and possible prosecution. Those detained are thirty-seven (37) Burundians, twenty-five (25) Tanzanians, twelve (12) Zimbabweans, eight (08) Congolese, and four (04) Somalis. Others are three (03) Chinese, three (03) Malawian, one (01) British and one (01) Ugandan.”

Mr Nshinka encouraged members of the public, more especially immigrants and visitors, to always have in their possession their immigration permits and other necessary documents of national identity to avoid being inconvenienced during such clean-up operations.