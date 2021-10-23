GOVT CUTS OFF LOCAL TRANSPORTERS FROM 2021-2022 FARMING SEASON

Lusaka ~ Sat, 23 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has said there will be no engagement of local transporters for the 2021-2022 farming season.

Farmers are therefore expected to make their own transport arrangements to ferry inputs at their own cost, Ministry of Agriculture acting Permanent Secretary Cecilia Kamanga has stated.

“Following the Minister of Agriculture’s ministerial statement in Parliament and follow up questions, the Ministry wishes to guide that no local transporters will be engaged for 2021-2022 farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) agriculture farming season,” Ms Kamanga stated.