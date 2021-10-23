LAFARGE SUCCESSFULLY HOSTS 10TH ANNUAL GOLF DAY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 23 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lafarge Zambia on Friday successfully hosted its 10th Annual Golf Day as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to the Chilanga community.

With the devastating effects of Covid-19 which has affected many livelihoods, Lafarge Zambia saw it fit to once again aid the Chilanga community through the Lafarge Corporate Golf Day held at Chilanga Golf Club, an event that raises funds to support the Junior Golf Academy and purchase equipment for the club during the pandemic.

Lafarge Zambia Board Chairman Mr Muna Hantuba said he is happy that 10 years later, the Golf tournament has continued to bring partners in a collaborative manner, producing visible improvements to the golf club and the academy.

The academy currently has over 106 registered youths around Chilanga and Lafarge continues to provide a sporting facility that enhances the quality of recreational life.

Mr Hantuba further thanked the sponsors such as One Life, Zambian Breweries, Coca-Cola Beverages, Stanbic Bank and Zamtel, among others, for their continued support.

Mr Hantuba further said 13 of the youths under the Academy had won tournaments organized by the Zambia Golf Union and Professional Golfers both locally and internationally, bringing pride to not only Chilanga District and Lafarge, but the country as a whole.

And Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, in a speech read by Deputy Director of Sports, commended Lafarge Zambia for its resilient contribution to sports and wellness in the country.

Mr. Nkandu said he was happy to be part of the 10th Chilanga golf tournament which was aimed at supporting the youth in the academy.

Mr Nkandu also commended Lafarge Zambia Executives and the Chilanga Golf Club management for always taking the lead in helping the country to promote sports and wellness.

The Zambian Breweries team won the 2021 Chilanga golf tournament, followed by the Spectra Oil and BlackDot team that came third.

And Minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba who was also in attendance thanked all the golfers and Lafarge Zambia for supporting and promoting young golfers in Zambia.

Lafarge Zambia is the main sponsor of the Chilanga Golf Club and Zambia’s biggest marathon, the Lafarge Lusaka Marathon.