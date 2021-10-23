LAWYER ZAZA TO APPEAR IN COURT ON OCTOBER 28

Lusaka ~ Sat, 23 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Lawyer Mcqueen Zaza will appear in Court on 28th October 2021 on charges of extortion.

Mr Zaza had denied ever being arrested for using the name of Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu to extort money from businessmen and contractors accusing them of being under criminal investigations.

When we and others media houses reported his arrest for the subject offence, Mr Zaza took to social media to deny the stories and claimed that he was in South Africa for school.

Lumezi member of parliament Munir Zulu jumped on the post and defended Mr Zaza by producing a passport with a stamp dated October 18 to show that he was indeed out of the country, branding the news stories done on the arrest as “fake”.

However, the police document obtained shows that Mr Zaza was arrested on October 17, 2021 and Mr Zulu helped secure his release by signing police bond for him.