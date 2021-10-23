MERCY COWHAM DEMANDS K13, 900 FROM LUSAMBO FOR CHILD MAINTENANCE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 23 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Mercy Cowham who has accused PF Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo of fathering three of her children and the fourth one yet to be born has demanded child maintenance from him.

According to an affidavit in support of summons for affiliation and maintenance filed by the National Legal Aid Clinic for Women, in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Mercy Matongo Cowham stated that she had been in an on and off sexual relationship with Lusambo since 2014.

Ms Cowham explained that during their relationship, Lusambo would meet with her at Ngweshi Lodge in Ndola adding that sometime in 2017, he even rented her a house in Kansenshi and Ndeke areas in Ndola, where he would visit her.

The applicant stated that she had three children with Lusambo, born in 2015, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

She stated that she was currently six months pregnant with Lusambo’s fourth child, saying at the time the three children were born, he never disputed paternity whatsoever.

Ms Cowham stated that from 2015 to 2018, Lusambo took care of the children once in a while by providing all the necessities.

She complained that since July, 2019, Lusambo has completely stopped providing for the children causing great hardship the children are facing now.

“I have been struggling to provide for the children. I have no means of providing for the children without any support from the respondent. I am currently squatting at my grand mothers house in Chipata, Eastern Province with the children due to lack of financial support from the respondent, ” she stated.

Ms Cowham has since demanded that Lusambo gives her K13, 900 every month to cater for all the children.