8 DIE WHILE SHIFTING IN KAPIRI

Kapiri Mposhi ~ Mon, 25 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Eight people have died in a fatal road traffic accident that happened in Kapiri today morning while they were shifting.

According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the accident happened today at 07:00 hours at Greenleaf area along Great North Road.

He explained that involved was an unknown driver of unknown age who was driving a Hino Ranger registration number ABZ 1598 with Twelve (12) passengers on board, Two Cattle, Household goods, 20 Chickens, Four Goats and 15 bags of maize and another truck driven by Silas Ng’andu.

“Silas Ng’andu, 63 of Lusaka John Laing who was driving a Freightliner registration number ABK 7843 /AAG 5236T from North to south with two passengers on board. The accident happened as the first driver was improperly overtaking in the process went and collided head on with an on coming Freightliner, Six passengers: Two(2)Male Juveniles, Two(2) male Adults and Two(2) Female Adults from the Hino Ranger died on the spot while two other passengers one female and one male died at the Hospital,” Mr Hamoonga said.

“Their bodies have been deposited in Kapiri Mposhi District hospital Mortuary.The other Nine unidentified casualties are unconscious and admitted in Kapiri Mposhi District hospital from the nine: Three(3)are female juveniles, three(3)females and three(3)males.This number includes the driver and two passengers from the Freightliner. Both Vehicles are extensively damaged.”