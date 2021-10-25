BLACKOUT FROM STATE FUNCTIONS ANGERS COUNCIL OF NGOS



Lusaka ~ Mon, 25 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Council of NGOs in Zambia has registered its anger over the deliberate exclusion of NGOs from state functions by past and present administrations.

In a statement issued to the press today, Council Chairperson Mcdonald Chipenzi describe the move to exclude the NGOs from the said functions as appalling.

Mr Chipenzi said despite the council of NGOs in Zambia being a recognized statutory body under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Cabinet Office has been excluding the sector since its establishment and operationalization in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

He said this year’s Independence Day commemoration is the latest with regards to successive governments including the current one to ignore the existence and need for the representation at various state functions for the NGO sector in Zambia.

The Spokesperson said with the decentralization agenda gaining momentum and promotion by government, the role and engagement of the NGO sector across Zambia for the realization of the fruits of this decentralization agenda will be cardinal.