LAWYER, POLICE OFFICER ALLEGEDLY BOLT WITH $800,000

Lusaka ~ Mon, 25 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have lunched a manhunt on lawyer Mutemwa Mutemwa State Counsel (SC), Mutemwa Mutemwa Junior (Jnr) both of Mutemwa Legal Practioners and Detective Chief Inspector Mano Kayombo of Lusaka Central Police Station who alledly stole US$800,000.

In a statement to the media today, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the alleged stolen money is a property of Lloyd Chinjenge of House number 2415 Ibex Hill Lusaka.

Mr Hamoonga said the alleged theft happened on 19th October, 2021 in Salama Park area, Lusaka.

“Brief facts of the case are that on 19th October, 2021 police received information that Lloyd Chinjenge of the above address was in possession of undisclosed amount of money on his premises believed to have been unlawfully obtained. A search party of officers, among them Detective Chief Inspector Mano Kayombo was constituted to conduct searches on two premises belonging to Chinjenge in Salama Park and another in Ibex Hill. Both searches were witnessed by Mutemwa Jnr on behalf of Chinjenge,” he said.

“Not known to the rest of the search party, whilst the search was going on at the ibex hill premise, D/C/Insp. Mano and Mutemwa SC, who was instructed by Mutemwa Jnr to assist, went to the Salama Park residence and picked up 2 bags suspected to have contained the sought money from one of the motor vehicles belonging to Chinjenge on his instruction for safe custody.The incident was witnessed by an officer undercover who was left to keep vigil at the said residence.”

Mr Hamoonga said the following day, Chinjenge reported to the police that the said lawyers stole the US$800,000 which he had entrusted them to secure.

He said police summoned Mutemwa Jnr and under warn and caution disclosed that Mutemwa SC and Mano got the money amounting to US$400,000 and not US$800,000.

Mr Hamoonga disclosed that Mutemwa Jnr has since been arrested for theft.

“Meanwhile both Mutemwa SC and Mano Kayombo are on the run. Investigations into the matter continue and manhunt launched for the two named fugitives,” he said.