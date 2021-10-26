FOREIGNERS EXPLOITING ZAMBIANS, SAYS SEAN AS HE ASKS BALLY TO BE TOUGH

Lusaka ~ Tue, 26 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Sean Tembo says Zambians are being exploited by most of the foreign countries.

Mr Tembo said when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat program today that unlike other countries where citizens are protected by government against exploitation from investors, Zambians are victims of the vice.

He however advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to be too gentle when handling investors but instead be forceful.

Meanwhile, Mr Tembo advised government to reduce by about 50% on domestic borrowing in order for the economy to grow.

Mr Tembo said government’s borrowing from the banks crowds out the private sector from being economic players.

He said the move also makes the banking sector to have unfavourable lending rates to local entrepreneurs.

The opposition leader however stressed the need for the lending rates to be revised downwards.

He said some successful entrepreneurs opt to keep their money in banks from other countries because the rates for borrowing in Zambia are not favorable.

And Mr Tembo said there is need for the Pay as you earn threshold to be revised from K4000 to K5000.

Mr Tembo also bemoaned the tax evasion in various sectors among which is mining.

He added that the country doesn’t get the benefits it is supposed to get from the mining companies.

He said the only sector that is heavily and efficiently taxed is the banking sector.

“We don’t get the benefits that we are supposed to from the Mining sector. Those are our mines, they are supposed to create jobs for Zambians. Most of the mines have shifted the procurement centers from Zambia to other countries” he said.