HH THANKS NORTHERNERS FOR CHOOSING CHANGE

Kasama ~ Tue, 26 Oct 2021

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured People of Northern Province that he is working round the clock to unite Zambia for development.

And the Head of State has thanked the People of Northern Province for defying all odds and voting for change in the recently held elections.

President Hichilema said this at Kasama Airport where he made a stopover on his way to Muchinga Province for a day working visit.

“Northern Province is faced with numerous challenges ranging from roads, education, agriculture, jobs and business opportunities including quality health care services but we are determined to fix these problems. We are grateful to our people in this Province for voting for us in the recently held elections,” he posted after a stopover in Kasama.

“Our job is uniting Zambia for development and YES, we will deliver together. God Bless you mwebena Kasama. You braved the teargas and each time we visited when we were in opposition, you kept singing that: Bamutenya tenya HH! Bamutenya tenya pafula. Simply meaning we had enough of pain and how shall we pay you for this love! Only development and your desired change.”