POST ANNOUNCING CHIPO MWANAWASA’S APPOINTMENT DELETED FROM HH’S PAGE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 26 Oct 2021

A post announcing the appointment of late President Levy Mwanawasa’s daughter Chipokota as Special Assistant for Public Policy has been deleted from President Hakainde Hichilema’s page, barely a day later.

Hours after a story was published about Chipo’s appointment, a post was made on the official page of President Hichilema, congratulating Chipo on her appointment and expressing confidence of her abilities.

However, the post was deleted hours later without any explanation, leaving some netizens speculating that the position announced to be for Chipo was meant for another person.