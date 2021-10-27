4 WOMEN NABBED FOR RUNNING ‘TAVERN’ AT GRAVEYARD

Livingstone ~ Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The Livingstone City Council in partnership with the Zambia Police Service have apprehended four women for illegally selling alcohol at Nakatindi Cemetery.

Livingstone City Council Public Relations Manager Melvin Mukela has expressed worry that the illegal trade has continued despite several warnings from the local authority.

Mr. Mukela has advised Livingstone residents to apply for trading spaces at the council to avoid being penalized and losing their merchandise.