HOSPITAL CLEANER IN COURT FOR STEALING FACEMASKS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 27 Oct 2021

A Cleaner at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing facemasks worth over K1, 000 at the health facility.

Rammy Ntamba, 31, is facing one of count of theft by public servant.

It is alleged that on October 1 this year in Lusaka, Ntamba stole three packets of face masks worth K1, 650.

The facemasks came into Ntamba’s posession by virtue of his employment at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

Ntamba, who was not before court this morning, is expected to take plea before Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda during the week.