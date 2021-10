Katima Mulilo ~ Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Business at Katima Mulilo Border Post with Namibia was disrupted yesterday after suspected Namibian police officers fired shots to disperse cross-border traders who allegedly tried to force their way into that country.

Three shots, allegedly fired by the Namibians on Zambian soil, were heard and the Zambian police officers managed to pick one empty cartridge.

A video of the incident was immediately shared on various social media platforms.